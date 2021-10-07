Peterborough Panthers given injury boost ahead of play-off semi-final

Michael Palm Toft in action against Kings Lynn. Photo: David Lowndes.

Michael Palm Toft is fit to ride and will take his place in the side at number one with King’s Lynn’s Lewis Kerr stepping in at two as a guest replacement for Ulrich Ostergaard.

Panthers hold a narrow two-point lead from the first leg last week and a place in the final is on the line against Belle Vue or Sheffield.

Gates open at 5.30 with cash turnstiles available but tickets remain on sale in advance from the link on the club website which guarantees the fastest entry to the Arena.

The club will also pay tribute the promoter Colin Pratt before the meeting.