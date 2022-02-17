Peterborough Panthers fans’ favourite is back in action and raring to make up for lost time

Ulrich Ostergaard.

Charismatic Ostergaard saw his season ended in August last year with multiple injuries sustained in a crash at Edinburgh racing for Second Division Glasgow.

Panthers managed to cover for him and went on to win the Premiership crown on a memorable October night at Alwalton.

Now Ostergaard is ready to get back over to the UK and rejoin Peterborough.

Ulrich Ostergaard in action for Panthers last season.

He has already agreed to race in the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund charity meeting on his home track on Sunday, March 27.

“Preparation is going really wellactually,” Ostergaard said. “I’m working full-time and doing plenty of running and mountain biking so I feel really good and ready to go.

“I have started bike building and finalising a few things with my sponsors which is so important for me.”

Ostergaard is looking forward to linking up with fellow Dane Ben Basso, the only new face in the Panthers side this year following Bjarne Pedersen’s retirement.

Ostergaard added: “I know Ben a little bit as we did some racing in Denmark together at the start of last season and I actually told him, if he wanted, I would try to get him to the UK as you learn so much racing over here.

“He is a racer with a good head on him. He could go a long way if he wants it and he has got a good sponsor base and people behind him.”

Ostergaard’s popularity helps him secure sponsorship and he has retained all his backers on a personal level for the 2022 season.

He said: “I’m really grateful as pretty much everyone have stayed on board for 2022 and everyone knows it’s impossible to compete at this level without sponsors.

“I’m now good friends with them all too and we speak on a weekly basis.

“A special mention to my main sponsor Michael Tomalin from Purplerock Logistics who has been amazing with his backing. All of them are great though so thanks to everyone.”