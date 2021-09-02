Peterborough Panthers face a hectic schedule as they seek to reel in the runaway Premiership leaders, starting with a much-changed side’s Thursday trip to Ipswich

Jordan Palin misses Panthers' trip to Ipswich because of injury.

Rob Lyon’s side head to Ipswich where they are looking for more valuable away points before returning home to the Showground to tackle the same opposition on Monday (September 6, 7.30pm)

They also have visits to Wolverhampton and Sheffield lined up alongside home meetings with Sheffield and King’s Lynn to round off the regular league programme before the play-offs at the end of the month.

And with Ulrich Ostergaard already out with back and wrist injuries, the club are disappointed to have to replace young rising star Jordan Palin at reserve after a collarbone injury sustained riding at Redcar last week. Bjarne Pedersen will also miss the meeting because of illness.

Leon Flint will replace Palin tonight, Erik Riss deputises for Pedersen and Thomas Jorgensen steps in for Ostergaard.

Panthers are actively seeking a permanent replacement for Ostergaard.

Manager Rob Lyon said: “There are another seven points up for grabs in the next few days and we’ve got to win every single one.

“You look at the Ipswich side and think it looks pretty strong, but their results haven’t reflected that.

“It’s about what we do and we are strong, and we’re riding well so let’s see what happens.”

Hans Andersen will remain at reserve to add some steel in depth to the side throughout September.

Andersen said: “It’s a pretty even team and we will always have a strong rider down at reserve.”