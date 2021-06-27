Peterborough Panthers confident they can win the battle of the big cats at the Showground and young rider qualifies for European Final

Jordan Palin.

Lyon’s men went top of the table last week, but Belle Vue replaced them with a big win at King’s Lynn.

And with Sheffield widely regarded as one of the title favourites, the Showground showdown should be a thriller.

Typically calm, Lyon is refusing to take anything for granted regarding a play-off spot despite their good run of form.

Lyon said: “Going top of the league with the win last week was a nice feeling, but it doesn’t really mean a great deal.

“Other teams have lots of matches to catch up, but we are there to be chased now and we need to keep that momentum going, and continue the run.

“There’s a long way to go, but so far we have to be really happy with the way it’s going.”

Panthers are unchanged from last week’s win over Ipswich – and Sheffield have booked Belle Vue reserve Tom Brennan, who notched nine-points in a Grand Prix qualifier last week, to cover for the injured Josh Bates.

Tickets remain on sale via the Panthers website and there will be a limited number of pay on the night tickets available.

The club are keen to emphasise this is not a TV meeting as the Eurosport cameras are at Ipswich v Wolverhampton.

PETERBOROUGH: Bjarne Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jordan Palin, Ulrich Ostergaard.

SHEFFIELD: Troy Batchelor, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis, Justin Sedgmen, Jack Holder, James Wright, Tom Brennan.

Panthers youngster Jordan Palin qualified for the European Under 19 Final after finishing fourth in his semi-final in the Czech Republic last night (June 26).