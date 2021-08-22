Peterborough Panthers call on a King for a crunch top-of-the-table clash as they make a long-awaited return to the East of England Arena

Danny King. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

It’s Panthers’ first home fixture in five weeks after the local derby against King’s Lynn was postponed and they will certainly want to get back to winning ways on home shale.

The hosts have called upon track specialist Danny King to guest in place of Ulrich Ostergaard at number one after the Dane suffered a season ending injury. And their Rising Star Jordan Palin goes into Monday on a high with a confidence boosting paid maximum for Championship side Scunthorpe.

Wolves, meanwhile, are at full strength and they’re full of confidence following back-to-back away wins at Sheffield and Ipswich.

Despite being unbeaten in nine meetings they know they’ve got to be on their guard against the Panthers with their last league defeat being at the East of England Arena two months ago.

Palin said: “It has been very challenging but I’m learning a lot and I’m really enjoying it. It’s a bit of a rollercoaster scoring some good points at home and away which is part of the learning process and it’s all about me finding my feet really.

“Dad’s army is what they’re calling our team and I feel fortunate to be in there with very experienced riders who have been to the top and are still riding in the Premiership so I’m just learning from them really and taking what I can from each meeting.

“If we aren’t going in there with a mindset to win then we might as well leave the bikes in the van, but it’s speedway and anything can happen. They aren’t a team to take lightly because we know they have got some big hitters and good reserves so hopefully we can put up a good fight getting those three points.”

“I think Panthers have proven this season that we aren’t a team to mess with so hopefully we can hit them from Heat 1 and take it all the way with some good racing!”

PETERBOROUGH: Danny King (G), Bjarne Pedersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jordan Palin, Hans Andersen.