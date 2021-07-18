Peterborough Panthers boss hoping for a bumper crowd for a revenge meeting with Belle Vue on Monday

Ulrich Ostergaard is the new Panthers number one.

Lyon leads his men into action at the Showground as league leaders with a one-point lead over Wolverhampton who stunned Belle Vue with a win in Manchester last week.

Chris Harris switches to the reserve position as Panthers look to claim revenge after an opening night home defeat by the Aces on Bank Holiday Monday.

Lyon said: “It’s nice to have the knowledge that we have strength down at the bottom end of the team as that can only help us.

“And whatever the averages throw up we know we are going to have someone of high quality alongside young Jordan Palin. That’s the way the team has been built.”

Lyon is also hoping to see a big turnout at the Showground with a glorious weather forecast.

“It looks like it’s going to be a hot evening and hopefully the action on the track will be just as hot,” Lyon added. “The Peterborough fans have been fabulous this season and we would like to reward them with a win against Belle Vue.

“But they’ll be hurting after their defeat by Wolverhampton on Thursday so we have to be aware of that. I’m looking forward to a great night of racing.”

Ulrich Ostergaard starts at number one for Panthers after a stunning run of form at reserve so far this season and Bjarne Pedersen switches to number five.

PETERBOROUGH: Ulrich Ostergaard, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Bjarne Pedersen, Jordan Palin, Chris Harris.