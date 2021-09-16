Peterborough Panthers boss challenges his riders to stay perfect as they prepare for Thursday trip to Sheffield

Panthers team boss Rob Lyon.

They head to Sheffield tonight (Thursday) before facing the South Yorkshire side back at the East of England Arena on Monday (September 20, 7.30pm).

King’s Lynn are the visitors next Thursday (September 23) to round off the league programme before the title deciders kick in.

As ever Lyon is playing down talk of winning the title as he wants to face one hurdle at a time.

Monday’s win at Wolverhampton in front of the Eurosport cameras fired a message to the other teams chasing glory. It was Wolverhampton’s first home defeat of the season.

Panthers need seven points from their three matches to overhaul Wolves who have completed their fixtures. Finishing top gives a team the right to choose their play-off semi-final opponents.

Lyon said: “That was a great win on Monday and it gives us that chance of finishing top. We move onto Owlerton now and see what we can get from Sheffield, but, even though we have already won there once this season, I’m taking nothing for granted.

“There’s still a lot of speedway to be raced and we have to take it one meeting at a time. That said I want to see us do our very best to win these final three meetings and finish top of the table. I haven’t even thought about who we may select if we finish top, the only time I will think about that is if we get the job done.”

Lyon is refusing to single any rider out for special praise as he believes he has a strong team unit.

“You can look down the score chart and see for yourself the top performers but every rider has a part to play and we are a good team,” he added.

“We work hard as a team and help each other, it’s going well so far.”

Lyon has booked King’s Lynn man Thomas Jorgensen to deputise for injury victim Ulrich Ostergaard tonight and the club have drafted in Connor Mountain at reserve as rising star Jordan Palin has yet to recover from a collarbone injury.

Sheffield have brought back James Wright, who started the season with them, at reserve to replace the man who replaced him, Stefan Nielsen.

Line-ups

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Troy Batchelor, Kyle Howarth, Josh Pickering, Adam Ellis, Danyon Hume, James Wright.