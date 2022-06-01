And Danish star Hans Andersen believes he has rooted out the gremlins that blighted the early part of his season as he bids to get the Panthers back on track.Andersen admits inconsistencies have left the team perplexed, but he has every faith that last season’s champions will rediscover the winning formula.“It is so difficult,” said Andersen. “It is the same team, everyone is still enjoying it and we are all in good spirits, but it is a team effort and unfortunately, myself included, some riders have not been getting the scores that are expected from us.“It is very frustrating because everyone knows what we are capable of. The main thing is to get into the play-offs because everything starts all over again and once you retain your title, everyone will forget about what happened in the early part of the season.“We just need to get on a good run of form. I have full confidence in this team, I know what all the riders are capable of on our day.“Even last season when we were good, we didn’t have many meetings where everyone clicked so if we can do that I am sure we can kick on.”Andersen more than played his part on Monday, claiming three of the five chequered flags secured by the Panthers in a 51-39 loss at King’s Lynn, and hopes that is a sign of things to come.“I was happy because I had not shown my real form for Peterborough this season, apart from one meeting at Ipswich it has been pretty bad,” he added.“There are no excuses but we have been having machinery problems. I have done enough laps to know whether it is me riding badly and making the wrong decisions or whether it is set-ups.“We have been working day and night to sort it and last week we found the issue. At King’s Lynn I was trapping again and riding like I should be.“I knew the bike would work and it was good, it got better and better through the night."Boss Rob Lyon names an unchanged team and riding order from Monday’s meeting at King’s Lynn with Jordan Jenkins again in as the rising star. Wolves also name a full one-to-seven.