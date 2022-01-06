Peterborough Panthers are not panicking over plans to build houses on the Showground

Speedway action from the East of England Arena.

Plans unveiled last week for 1,600 houses on the Showground site which stages Panthers’ meetings have already caused panic amongst fans, but it appears the club are staying calm and their only focus is defending the Premiership title.

Plans for the speedway track are unknown, but club sponsor Michael Tomalin has recently moved the English arm of his City Auction Group business to the East of England Arena.

A club spokesperson stated: “We can confirm the club have been aware of plans for development further down the line, but at this stage they don’t know a timescale for this and how it will affect the speedway track.

“We don’t expect this to be a short term situation and the only focus at this stage is building up to the 2022 season and trying to win the Premiership again.

“We are certainly looking forward to the new season and beyond and as and when there is anything relevant to the speedway club to report we will do so.”

Details of the number of homes earmarked for the 165 acre Showground were released by the Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG) as part of its leisure village-led development bid for the site.

Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG, said it was hoped to submit two outline planning applications, plus a masterplan for the site, to Peterborough City Council in the spring.

The first application will be for 650 homes - a number already allocated in the council’s Local Plan, which guides development in the city.

The second application will include a further 950 homes, which do not figure in the Local Plan, plus a £15 million leisure village.