Peterborough Panthers are 15 races from a Grand Final appearance, but they are taking nothing for granted

Bjarne Pedersen drops down to reserve for Panthers in their play-off semi-final second leg against Wolverhampton.

Panthers hold a two-point lead over Wolverhampton going into tomorrow’s (October 4. 7.30pm start) deciding leg at Alwalton with a big crowd expected at the Showground.

Lyon is still sweating on the fitness of key man Michael Palm Toft after his hand injury sustained in last week’s first leg in the West Midlands.

He’s already without Ulrich Ostergaard who suffered multiple injuries at Edinburgh which ended his season.

And in a change of riding order due to the new averages, Hans Andersen moves back into the main body of the side with Bjarne Pedersen moving to reserve.

Lyon said: “We still have a job to do and Wolverhampton will come to us with a positive attitude.

“We know it will be hard night for us, but we’ll give it everything and hopefully that will get us over the line.

“We won’t be taking anything for granted. We’ll just go on the front foot and hopefully that will be enough.”

Lyon has been in contact with King’s Lynn’s Lewis Kerr about stepping in as a guest for Panthers and will leave Palm Toft as much time as possible to make his decision.

The club will be paying tribute to promoter Colin Pratt, who passed away at the weekend, ahead of the meeting and fans are asked to be in their viewing area just before 7.30pm.

And between 6.30-7.15 former British Champion and successful TV pundit Kelvin Tatum will be by the track shop signing copies of his book ‘Tales from the Top Drawer’. The book is on sale for £15 and includes 196 pages with almost 70,000 words and plenty of pictures from his career and private life.

PETERBOROUGH: Michael Palm Toft (if fit), Ulrich Ostergaard R/R, Hans Andersen, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Bjarne Pedersen, Jordan Palin. Standby guest: Lewis Kerr.