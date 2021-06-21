Peterborough Panthers aiming for fourth win in a row and top spot in the Premiership

Peterborough Panthers can go top of the league with a win on Monday night

The Crendon Panthers have enjoyed a tremendous start to the season with three straight victories to add to the two points they gained for a draw at Belle Vue on opening day – their only blip coming in the home return against the Aces.

But since then they have delivered impressive Alwalton displays against King’s Lynn and Wolverhampton, and now look to complete the double over the Witches after a 49-41 victory at Foxhall earlier this month.

However, despite a recent run of defeats, Ipswich have riders with a proven track record around Peterborough and were comfortable winners on both of their visits in 2019 as they made it all the way to the Premiership Grand Final.

The Witches are without former Panthers favourite Jason Crump at No.1 as he continues to recover from rib damage, but have made a strong choice of guest in Sheffield’s Adam Ellis who qualified for the GP Challenge at the weekend.

Skipper Danny King and Craig Cook, both ex-Peterborough riders, complete a powerful heat-leader trio whilst recent signing Paul Starke was a popular Panthers racer in the 2017 Championship season.

Panthers name an unchanged side as they look for a repeat of the all-round team effort which saw them see off a strong Wolverhampton team last week.

Boss Rob Lyon said: “To get 10 points from three meetings was great. It’s still early days, even though it’s a shortened season, but there’s a lot of meetings to come and if we can keep everyone firing in the team then who knows what we can achieve?

“Ipswich put together a very strong team but have seen three riders ruled out through injury and I wish them all the very best in their recovery.”

Advance tickets for the meeting are available at http://www.peterborough-speedway.com/ticketoffice .

PETERBOROUGH: Bjarne Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jordan Palin, Ulrich Ostergaard.

IPSWICH: Adam Ellis, Paul Starke, Danny King, Jake Allen, Craig Cook, Anders Rowe, Drew Kemp.