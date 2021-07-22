Peterborough Panthers aiming for a rapid bounce back to form in Sheffield

Ulrich Ostergaard in action for Panthers against Belle Vue on Monday. Photo: David Lowndes.

After Monday’s home defeat by Belle Vue, Panthers hit the road to South Yorkshire for their first top flight visit since 1996.

But club legend Ostergaard has revealed how he and some of the other Peterborough riders go well around Owlerton.

Ostergaard said: “I’ve always liked Sheffield It’s always been a good away track for me, and I think the rest of the boys like it as well.

“I think it should be a fairly even racetrack anyway, so hopefully we can go up there and have a bit more speed than we had on Monday, make a few better gates, and put some points on the board to make up for what we lost against Belle Vue.

“Sheffield is big and fast and I’m expecting a good meeting there, but we have to believe we can hit back from Monday and get some important away points on the board.”

Sheffield are unbeaten in their four home matches so far this season, but were taken to a last heat decider recently by bottom club King’s Lynn.

They are without former Panthers man Jack Holder who has shoulder and lung damage from a crash in Poland last weekend and have drafted in fellow Australian ace Nick Morris as cover.

Kyle Bickley replaces Josh Bates at reserve with Bates having treatment on his shoulder injury.

Panthers dropped from first to third in the Premiership table after losing at home to Belle Vue for the second time this season.

Wolverhampton are the new Premiership leaders, but Panthers could regain pole position with a win at Sheffield, although second-placed Belle Vue are also in action tonight at King’s Lynn.

Line-ups: SHEFFIELD: Troy Batchelor, Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis, Josh Pickering, Nick Morris, James Wright, Kyle Bickley.