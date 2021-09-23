Peterborough Panthers aim to head into the Premiership play-offs on top of the table

Hans Andersen will stay at reserve for Panthers in the play-off semi-finals.

Bjarne Pedersen has granted leave of absence as he prepares for his farewell meeting at Esbjerg tomorrow. Simon Lambert steps in.

Pedersen is set to drop to reserve from October, but fellow Dane Hans Andersen will remain in that position for the first leg of the play-off semi-final at Wolverhampton on Monday (September 27).

Panthers are also working on cover for injury victim Ulrish Ostergaard for the play-offs. Panthers will operate rider replacement for Ostergaard tonight.

Tonight’s meeting has been rendered somewhat irrelevant as Panthers and Wolverhampton have confirmed that, whoevre finishes top of the table, and it will be the city side if they beat the bottom club tonight, they would choose each other!

It’s already confirmed Panthers will go to Wolverhampton’s Monmore Green Stadium for the fisrt leg of the play-off semi-final next Monday (September 27), before heading back to the East of England Arena for the return leg seven days later on October 4 (7.30pm).

A fabulous away record of eight wins and a draw in 10 matches has Lyon’s side on the brink of going top, but more important is the need to avoid heading into the biggest matches of the season on the back of successive home defeats following Monday’s shock loss to Sheffield.