Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Panthers ‘Rising Star’ Jordan Jenkins will take his place along with his Wolverhampton counterpart Leon Flint, and Leicester heat-leader Richard Lawson.

Jenkins has been struggling with a hand injury since a crash at Oxford last month but is confident of being fit to resume by the weekend and take his final rides at Alwalton after a very progressive season-and-a-half with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the vastly experienced Lawson can list Peterborough as one of his former clubs, having made 19 league appearances for Panthers back in the 2011 season when he was doubling-up in the top-flight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Jenkins in action for Panthers. Photo: David Lowndes.

Along with Jenkins, Flint is another of GB’s bright prospects, having won both the British Under-19 and Under-21 titles last season, whilst last weekend he was victorious in Stuart Robson’s Farewell Meeting at Redcar.

The full line-up is close to completion and more names will be announced this week.

The club wish to remind supporters and organisations that some races remain available for sponsorship, including the meeting final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cost of race sponsorship is £200 + VAT and this includes two entry tickets, programme, VIP parking and viewing, refreshments, inclusion in the programme and race night announcements.

All interested parties should contact Keith Chapman on 07734 248833.

There are also a very small number of race jackets available on a first come first served basis, and enquires for these should be made to [email protected] .

We can also confirm that all supporters will be permitted to walk the Showground track at the end of the meeting, as we say farewell to our home of over 50 years.