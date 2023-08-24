​The 24-year-old was on his way with Glasgow to Plymouth after Panthers had agreed to let him join the Scottish club on a two-way loan agreement.

Both clubs and the rider were happy with the deal that would give Wojdylo extra experience in this country, but the authorities refused to sanction the move even though he was already on his way to Devon for Tuesday night’s match.

Wojdylo, who top-scored in Panthers’ dramatic win over Sheffield on Monday, revealed; “I had been on the road for two hours when I had a phone call to say I couldn’t ride for Glasgow so had to turn back!”

Patryk Wojdylo out in front for Peterborough Panthers. Photo: David Lowndes.

“I have finished my season in Poland. My team Rybnik didn’t get into the play-offs so my season is over.

“I want to get as much experience as I can racing in Britain because it will make me a better rider.”

Glasgow made their surprise swoop for the Panthers’ sensation after Marcin Nowak quit to concentrate on helping his Polish team Rzeszow get promotion to the second tier First League in the end of season play-offs.

Wojdylo, a late season signing, failed to score a point in his first Peterborough match against Wolverhampton, but has top scored with double figures in his last two outings at the East of England Showground.

It is still hoped the move will get the green light – even as soon as tomorrow night (Friday) when the Tigers travel to Scunthorpe.

And Panthers will be hoping Wojdylo can continue his stunning Showground form next Monday (August 28, 7.30pm) when they take on Ipswich in the second leg of the Knockout Cup semi-final when Panthers have to make up a 24-point deficit.

Huntingdon-based Witches’ star Danny King said: “We need to see off Peterborough.

"If we can do that, there’s silverware up for grabs, a cup final, and we want it. In the form we’re in there is no reason we can’t do that.”

King, who began his career at Panthers, added: “I say it all the time, but everyone knows what Ipswich means to me.

“I would love to win something with the club and even if we don’t make the play-offs, we can make sure we have the chance to win something this season.”

It is a monumental task for Panthers to overcome their deficit against a team boasting in-form world number three, Russian rocket Emil Sayfutdinov, and 2017 World Champion Jason Doyle, the two riders with the highest averages in the Premiership.

But Panthers team boss Rob Lyon insists: “Nothing is impossible.

"No-one gave us a prayer of beating Sheffield, but we not only beat them, we overcame their 14-point lead to take the bonus point.

“We are a different team since Patryk joined us and after Monday everyone is on a high.”