Peterborough Nene Valley start the cross country season in great style as little Louie steals the show

Peterborough Nene Valleys' winning girls under 15 team of Erin Walker, Evie Hemmings and Faith Perkins.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC kicked off their cross country season with a successful afternoon’s running at Markeaton Park in Derby.

Louie Hemmings was the star of the show winning the under 13 boys race by over 20 seconds. His win was rendered all the more impressive by the fact that he is in his first year in the age group, and was therefore one of the younger runners in the field.

On a day of highlights aplenty sisters Erin and Olivia Walker, competing at under 15 and under 17 level respectively, both finished third in their races.

Louie Hemmings

Alex Hampson is well suited to cross country running and powered home in third position in the senior men’s race. Chloe Finlay enjoyed a fine run finishing as fourth senior lady.

Izzy Hurn also made the top 10, finishing eighth in the under 13 girls race, as did Finlay Smith who was sixth under 11 boy.

Led by Erin Walker the under 15 girls won their match, with sixth placed Evie Hemmings and Faith Perkins in 10th seeing off closest rivals Burton AC.

The under 17 girls finished in third position behind Burton AC and Derby AC. Josie Knight and the third Hemmings sibling Lottie provided good support to Olivia Walker.

Ruth Jones during the ‘Cabbage Patch’ race at Twickenham.

With his thirdrd place finish, Alex Hampson was the star of the senior men’s team. However, he received great support from his team-mates as PANVAC finished an excellent third out of 21 full teams.

Luke Brown took 21st spot, with Dan Lewis one place further back. Nathan Bunting came home 26th.

Simon Fell placed 53rd to complete the scoring team,while Ryan Anderson, Tom Wright, Cameron Harris, Oliver Mason and James McDonald all made the top 100 in a 251-strong field.

PANVAC’s senior ladies team finished a highly creditable fifth of 23 clubs. Chloe Finlay’s third place laid the foundations and Flo Leftly-Gynn in 38th, and 41st placed Paige Radley completed the job.

Dylan Tomaselli is well clear of the field at Ampthill.

**Two city- based youngsters won gold at the Ampthill Cross Country races, in the colours of Hunts AC.

Seventeen year old Dylan Tomaselli won the hilly senior men’s 10k race by over two and a half minutes and Lola Fletcher won the girls 4km race, with team-mate Eliza Mardon taking silver.

**There was success for young and old alike in the Cambridge Half Marathon.

Yaxley’s Abi Branston was the first junior lady home in 1:31.07.

Eric Winstone has recently turned 70, and continued his birthday celebrations by winning his over 70 category with a time of 1:44.50.

Bushfield Jogger Dan Garland ran a big personal best of 1:27.15 finishing two seconds behind Michael Branston of Yaxley. Joe Bennett was the second Yaxley runner home, crossing the line in 1:30.47.

**Roy Young defied conventional running logic that it takes several weeks to recover from a marathon, by completing Sunday’s York marathon in 3:42.59. His time was 13 minutes quicker than he recorded in the Manchester Marathon the previous weekend.

**Ruth Jones ran her fastest 10-mile race since 2013 when finishing eighth lady and first over 40 in Sunday’s Cabbage Patch 10 at Twickenham.