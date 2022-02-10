Peterborough & Nene Valley run the champions-elect close in the Frostbite League, top 10 finishes in Anglian Schools Cross Country Championships

Simon Fell (left) and Luke Brown ran prominently in the Frostbite League race at Bourne Woods.

Hunts AC are well on the way to retaining their league title and pipped PANVAC to first place with six of their men finishing in the top 12 including race winner Dave Hudson.

Glenn Watts of March AC finished as runner-up and he was followed by a wall of blue vested PANVAC runners. Tesfay Teweled and Luke Brown took third and fourth spots with Simon Fell sixth and Daniel Lewis seventh. John Pike, Steve Wilkinson and Toby Hall came home 17th, 19th and 20th respectively.

Marcela Gracova of BRJ Huntingdon won the ladies race, ahead of Leva Klavina of Hunts AC with PANVAC’s Maggie Skinner third. The city club’s scoring was completed by eighth placed Jade Watson and Rebecca Lee in 18th.

Yaxley Runners finished third on the day and sit second in the league table between Hunts AC and PANVAC. Eighteenth placed Darren Hillier led their challenge with Gina Crane 10th lady.

Jack Green, Paul Halford and Matt Doyle of Werrington placed 13th, 14th and 16th respectively while Thorney’s Kelly Maddy was 11th lady.

The junior 3km race was won by Thorney AC, ahead of Hunts AC. Yaxley were third and PANVAC fourth.

Thorney’s Tobias Goodwin finished second with his brother Elijah sixth. Yaxley’s Harry Friend was third and PANVAC’s Isaac Fell fifth.

Milly Doud of Werrington Joggers was the first girl home with Rosie Ackerman of Thorney fifth, and Yaxley’s Elisa Berisha sixth.

Hunts AC lead the junior standings, with PANVAC second and Thorney third.