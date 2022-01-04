Peterborough Nene Valley Ladies delivered an advanced level performance on New Year’s Eve

Chloe Finlay racing on New Year's Eve.

The men were narrowly beaten into by second place by a team from Hunts AC.

Chloe Finlay of PANVAC clocked 38:48.2 when finishing runner up to Hunts AC’s Lucy Mapp who posted a time of 38:16.1.

The leading pair of ladies battled it out in the first half of the race before Mapp began to pull clear in the latter kilometres.

Sarah Caskey during the Advance Performance 10k on New Year's Eve.

Finlay received strong support from her fourth placed team-mate Maggie Skinner and Sarah Caskey in seventh. Skinner went round in 39:44.4 with Caskey clocking 40:25.4.

The men’s race was won convincingly by Kent AC’s Callum Dockerill, who made light work of the two exceptionally muddy trail paths on a predominantly tarmacked course, winning in a speedy 33:20.5.

Runner-up James Orrell of Hunts AC was nearly two minutes further back finishing in a time of 34:19.6

Peterborough based Poole Runner Sean Edwards placed third in 34:30.3, with 17 year old Peterborough schoolboy Dylan Tomaselli fifth in 34:49.3 in the colours of Hunts AC.

The PANVAC scoring team then came in en bloc with Dan Lewis sixth in 35.10.2, followed by Kirk Brawn with 35:13.7. Simon Fell finished ninth in a time of 35:43.7.

Helpston Harrier Nat Freeman placed 17th in 37:20.3 while Yaxley Runners, who finished as fourth men’s team, were led home by Darren Wells in a time of 39:00.0.

Evergreen Bushfield Jogger Eric Winstone continued his dominance of the over 70s category in local road racing, winning it with a time of 48:16.8.

Yaxley also finished as the fourth ladies team with 19 year old Abi Branston taking 15th spot in 44:17 3. Team-mate Ros Loutit placed 15th in 45:55.4 with her daughter Rhiannon Loutit completing the Yaxley scorers finishing 26th in 47:47.6.

Despite not making the scoring teams Yaxley’s Claire Piercey and PANVAC’S Alison Dunphy won their age groups.

Piercey was first over 45 in 48:29.7 with Dunphy winning the over 50 category with a 46:46.8 clocking.