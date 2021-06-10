Peterborough & Nene Valley athletes flex their muscles in National League meeting, massive 10k race at Ferry Meadows on Sunday

PANVAC's Joel Stern (centre) in the seniors 100m sprint at the National League meeting on the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes.

And they did not disappoint finishing second to Chelmsford AC after an action-packed afternoon of high quality track and field events.

The men’s 3,000m was always going to be a highlight with main men Alex Gibb and Phil Martin going for the host club.

And Gibb promptly led a Peterborough and Nene Valley AC one-two with a winning time of 8:57.8. Martin finished a clear second despite being heavy legged from the 1,500m which he had run earlier in the afternoon.

Joel Grenfell (D) of Peterborough & Nene Valley in a 100m sprint at the National League meeting on the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes.

Highlighting the long distance-running strength at the club Maggie Skinner won the ladies 3,000m in 11:03.00 with Chloe Findlay close behind in second place.

Sarah Caskey won the B 1,500m in 5:32.2 along with the 2,000m steeplechase, while Alex Hampson found himself third in a very competitive 800m race with a new personal best of 1:54.6.

The throws produced a series of fine results for the PANVAC team.

Lithuanian Mindaugas Jurksa won the shot with a 14.84m throw. Beckie Hall threw 12.26 for second place in the ladies shot, while Elizabeth Moorhouse won the B competition with a throw just two centimetres down on Hall’s

Kiera Gilman (centre) in a senior 100m sprint at the National League meeting on the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes.

Alexander Ingham and Max Hall won the A and B string javelin with throws of 51.35 and 49.99m respectively and Martin Tinkler gained maximum points in the B hammer with a throw of 37.18m.

Jamelia Henson took the ladies B triple jump honours with a 9.26m effort and Alexander Ingham added to his javelin success as first men’s triple jump B stringer. Ingham registered an 11.80m jump, while Nat Amaoade was second in the A event with 13.37m.

Tomi Ogunyoye won maximum points in the long jump with a 6.59m leap while Dave Brown, with a season’s best of 51.5, won the B 400m.

James Marsh was first in the B 200 with a time of 23.5.

The only bad news on Sunday was a nasty injury to club captain Dave Bush, who tore his Achilles after falling over the final barrier in the 400m hurdles.

It was also a good day for the men’s 4 x 400m relay team of Dave Brown, Luke Phillips, Sean Reidy and Sean Garmory. Having all competed in earlier individual races, they showed great powers of recovery winning the relay in a useful time of 3:29.50.

Final standings: Chelmsford AC 374.9pts, Peterborough & Nene Valley 317.3, Bedford and County 217.2, Herts Phoenix AC 180.3, Southend AC 52.6.

** There’s a bumper entry over over 1,000 athletes to the Peterborough Midsummer 10k race at Ferry Meadows on Sunday.