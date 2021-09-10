Peterborough & Nene Valley AC win an East Anglian League fixture at the Embankment, locals also run well in Norfolk and Bucks

Pearl Ford (centre) and Sienna Slater (right) in action.

The highlight of the meeting was the senior men’s 800m race in which Alex Hampson took on pace making duties, winning in 2:00.23.

Michael Major and Dave Brown both wanted to go under two minutes, but just missed out. Major finished second with a time of 2:00.66, while Brown came home third in 2.01.90.

This was Brown’s second quickest 800m time as he continues his quest to be the first PANVAC over 40 to break two minutes for the distance.

The 800m race also featured a fine run from Peterborough-based disability athlete Brandon Ballard who competes for Hunts AC.

Ballard clocked a personal best (PB) of 2:11.67 and currently occupies seventh spot in the national T20/F20 rankings.

Veteran throwers Andrea Jenkins and Simon Achurch both won all four throwing events and Lawson Capes pulled off a trio of wins, including a discus PB of 30.66m which cements his position as the country’s number one under 13s discus thrower. He is also ranked as shot put number one.

Several youngsters achieved two wins in their individual events, including Eljay Secker, sprinter Jack Wheatley, Sienna Slater, Ruby Hynes, Katie Marsh, Pearl Ford and under 17s sprinter Niamh Rushton.

Abraham Jones, Dylan Phillips Luke Phillips and James Marsh all matched this achievement in the senior men’s competition.

**Bushfield’s Martin Gichuhi ran the Milton Keynes 20 mile race at the weekend and finished sixth and first over 40 in a time of 1:59.54.

**Kirk Brawn of PANVAC clocked 1:16.52 when finishing first over 40 and fifth overall at the Wissey Half Marathon in Norfolk.

A contingent of Yaxley Runners also took part and Darren Hillier finished 20th in 1:24.35. Micheal Branston placed 30th with a time of 1:28.11, ahead of Darren Maddison who came in 36th in 1:29.33.