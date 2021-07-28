Peterborough & Nene Valley AC pipped at the post after an epic East Anglia Athletics League battle despite 55 winners

Andrea Jenkins won four events for Peterborough & Nene Valley at the latest East Anglia League meeting.

The Cambs rivals dominated a fixture with also saw Ryston Runners and West Norfolk Athletics Club travel to the city for an exciting afternoon of track and field.

The final result was so close that had one Peterborough Nene Valley athlete finished a single place higher and one Huntingdonshire athlete a place lower, the scores would have been tied.

PANVAC boasted a total of 55 wins across the competition, four of which went to veteran thrower Andrea Jenkins. Simon Achurch won the the shot, hammer and javelin while under 13 Lawson Capes added a win in the 100m to his shot and discus victories.

Final standings: Huntingdonshire AC 682pts, PANVAC. 680, West Norfolk AC 338, Ryston Runners 312.

PANVAC winners: Under 13 Girls:

100m A Charlotte Smith 14.0, 100m B Isla Jackson 15.4, 800m A Izzy Hurn 2:49.7, High Jump B Sophia Honey 1.15m, Long Jump A Smith 4.31m.

Under 15 Girls: 100m A Sienna Slater 13.5, 100m B Pearl Ford 14.1, 200 A Meghan Cornwell 28.8, 300 A Cornwell 45.0, 300 B Becki Gray 47.2, 800 B Lucy Stainer 3:08.6, 1,500 A Evie Hemmings 5:21.6, 75m Hurdles A Ford 12.6, 75m Hurdles B Slater 12.8.

Under 17 Girls: 200m A Niamh Rushton 27.8, 200B Alexa Boole 28.5, 800m A Erin Cox 2:35.0, 1,500m A Hannah Taylor 5:06.4, 80m Hurdles Amber Smith 13.2.

Senior Women: 100m A Holly Aslin 12.9, 200A Elizabeth Taylor 26.5, 400A Ellie Odlin 63.2, 400B Nichola Gibson 64.1, 800m Odlin 2.25.5, 800B Laura Whitton 2:28.2, 1,500m A Sarah Caskey 5:15.6, 100m Hurdles A Jessica Dixon-Walker 16.4, Long Jump A Aslin 5.02, Triple Jump A Tayla Benson 10.04, Shot Putt A Andrea Jenkins 9.17, Discus A Jenkins 32.15, Hammer A Jenkins 43.99, Javelin A Jenkins 20.27.

Under 13 Boys: 100m A Lawson Capes 13.0, Shot putt A Capes 13.75m, Discus A Capes 27.58m.

Under 15 Boys: 300m B Ollie Parkinson 47.5, 800B Felix Bowling, 2:18.5.

Under 17 Men: 100m B Tennyson Fletcher 11.9, 200m B Fletcher 24.9, 400m A Craig Al-Rousi 57.2, 800m A Ed Lindsell 2:13.5, 100m Hurdles A Eljay Secker 14.0, Long Jump A Max Roe 5.97m, Short Putt A Fletcher 10.54m, Discus A Secker 29.82m, Javelin Secker 39.25m.