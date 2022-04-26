Peterborough & Nene Valley AC masters show their mettle in road relays

PANVAC's relay team from top left: Dave Knighton, Sean Beard, Simon Fell, Steve Harknett, Phil Martin, Barry Warne.

A somewhat makeshift team of six travelled to Sutton Park in Birmingham to tackle the testing 5.08km course, and after two of the half dozen legs PANVAC found themselves sitting in the silver medal position.

Ben Heron waded in with a 16.01 first leg which put PANVAC in second place. Heron's fine run was the seventh quickest of the day.

Simon Fell held onto second spot, running his leg in 17.04. PANVAC dropped places on legs three to five, as older athletes Steve Harknett and reserves for the over 55 team Dave Knighton and Barry Warne filled in for quicker but unavailable teammates.

Phil Martin took over for the sixth and final leg clocking a speedy 16.42, which saw the club home in 15th position.

The over-55 trio delivered a fine performance placing 11th out of 31 clubs.

Running his first race for three years, Chris Mooney completed the opening leg in 20.46, followed by Sean Beard with 19.32 and Dave Neal in 19.35.

Peterborough and Nene Valley AC won both the senior men and senior ladies age groups in Sunday's East Anglia League meeting along with the U17s men competition.

Despite this success, they had to settle for second place overall in the six team competition behind a strong Hunts AC team.

Andrea Jenkins won the hammer with a 43.22m throw, and was also first in the discus and shot. Sally Pusey won the B shot. Sam Eve-Marsh won the triple jump with a distance of 8.13m along with the 100m hurdles.

There were first places for sprinters Holly Aslin, Alexa Boole, Elizabeth Taylor and Tayla Benson, while Wendy Perkins clocked 2:39.5 to win the 800m.

Francesca Fenwick won the high jump with a 1.55m clearance while Grace Tidman finished first in the B event.

Finlay Donald won the over 17s 400m with a time of 53.7 and Max Roe clocked 13.8 for his 100m hurdles win. Josh Smith took first place in the 1500m while Isaac Fell won the B long jump with Elliott Long first in the high jump.

Simon Achurch won the Senior men's shot, discus and javelin while Alastair Phelan finished first in the B string 100m, 200m and long jump.

Kai Chilvers took maximum points with a 2.01.9 800m with Russell Dowers first in the B race. Henry Moore won the B 1500m while Joel Grenfel took the long jump honours with a distance of 6.26m.

It was an excellent afternoon for the Hemmings siblings. U13 Louie set a big PB when winning the 1500m with a time of 4:51.3. Evie Hemmings won the girls U15 1500m in 5:18.4.

Faith Perkins was first in the U15 800m while there were sprint wins for Meghan Cornwell-Heath and Niamh Glaswell.

Izzy Hurn with 2:49.4 and Hannah Fitzjohn in a time of 2:56.3 made it an U13 A and B string 800m double, with Madison Paterson first in the long jump.

U17 Katie Marsh pulled off an excellent treble, winning the long jump, 80m hurdles and 200m. Evie Blow won the B 200m and Aoife Glaswell ran 2:26.3 for her 800m win.

There was also some midweek track action in the Charnwood AC Open meeting at Loughborough.

U20 Harry Hewitt ran a 4:01.77 1500m PB, and Elizabeth Taylor ran her fastest ever 400m with a 59.03 clocking.

Alexa Boole was the third PANVAC runner to achieve a PB at Loughborough running a 43.68 300m.

Archie Rainbow won his 800m race with a time of 1:57.21.

U17 Seb Beedell ran an 800m race at Watford gaining a 2:05.02 PB.

Helpston Harrier Josh Lunn finished tenth in Saturday's Bristol 5k in a time of 14.53.

PANVAC'S Kirk Brawn clocked 2:37.58 for 28th position in Sunday's Wrexham Marathon, while Elisabeth Sennit-Clough, also of PANVAC was third lady in the Shepperdine Marathon on Sunday in 3:34.48.