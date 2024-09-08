Peterborough man Lee Manning was left with a bittersweet taste in his mouth after missing out on a historic Paralympic gold in Paris on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manning, a former Jack Hunt School student, and the GB team won wheelchair basketball silver in the French capital, an incredible feat for ParalympicsGB who were chasing their maiden title in the sport.

Manning was part of the team that fought back from 12 points down, but succumbed to a 73-69 defeat in a pulsating final, so unable to prevent the USA from making it a historic three titles on the trot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite winning their first silver medal since Atlanta 1996, Manning was left feeling like he had missed out on a golden title in Paris.

Lee Manning of Team GB appears dejected after his side's loss in the Wheelchair Basketball Men's Gold Medal match against the United States in Paris. Photo Naomi Baker, Getty Images.

"It's bittersweet. At least with the bronze medal, you win that last game," said Manning, who is part of Aldi’s ‘Nearest and Dearest’ programme in partnership with ParalympicsGB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance. "I really wanted that gold, but I'm so proud of these guys. We're together in victory, and we'll be together in defeat. We will pick ourselves back up."

A mighty 71-43 win over Germany snapped a streak of six successive semi-final losses for GB, with the emphatic margin of victory and manner of performance fuelling hope that they could go one better for gold.

In the final, the defensive hustle of Manning, one of the tallest players in the game at 6ft 4in, helped keep his side in touch as he pulled down eight rebounds in the first half alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But even after a last-ditch attempt, with seven-time Paralympian Terry Bywater coming on to try and clinch a final minute three-pointer, it was not enough to overcome the power of the USA.

Lee Manning of Team GB appears dejected after his side's loss in the Wheelchair Basketball Men's Gold Medal match against the United States in Paris. Photo Naomi Baker, Getty Images.

Manning, who top scored for GB in the final with 21 points, added: "It was difficult. We gave everything we could. There were mistakes along the way. I'm sure there are things I can look back at on the video and go, 'Oh, I wish I could do that better. That's where we lost the game'. At least in the moment, we can say that we gave everything we could. Could we have done it better? Yes.”

Manning still upgraded his two Paralympic bronze medals from Rio and Tokyo on his third attempt and admitted there will always still be pride in his performance.

He added: "I'm immensely proud. It's not the medal I wanted, but it's still one I will cherish."

Aldi are proud Official Partners of Team GB & ParalympicsGB, supporting all athletes through to Paris 2024.