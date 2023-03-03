Andrew Palmer (foreground) in action.

As is tradition, the BriSCA F2 Stock Cars, 2L Stock Cars and 1300 Stock Cars all kick off their campaign and with good numbers in all formulas a fantastic night’s racing is on the cards.

A cosmopolitan entry feature drivers from all over the UK together with several making the trip from Mainland Europe. In the midst of this are several Peterborough drivers who will be looking to make their mark on the 2023 season.

Andrew Palmer has long been established as one of the top shale drivers in the formula and will be looking to start his campaign for the 2023 World Final off to the best possible start.

Saturday sees King’s Lynn stage it’s World Championship Qualifying Round for the F2s and this will be the first step to glory with the champion being crowned at Nutt’s Corner Raceway in Northern Ireland in September.

Ed Selby had a great 2022 in the 1300 Stock Cars and will be looking to get his season off to the best possible start in the White & Yellow Championship – a race which Riley Shinn has also qualified for and will be looking to go well.