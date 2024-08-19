Peterborough Cycling Club star was happy on the hills

Paul Pardoe in action.

​Peterborough Cycling Club’s Paul Pardoe won a Northampton & District Cycling Association 10-mile time trial hosted by Welland Valley Cycling Club.

Pardoe delivered a course personal best (PB) of 21:15 on a challenging, hilly course, which is perhaps why the field size was on the small side at 25.

There were also great rides from clubmates Mark Tomlinson, in seventh with a time of at 25:31 on his new bike, and Adrian McHale with a course PB of 26.03 which was good enough for a joint 11th place finish.

Kevin Hobbs won the final 10-mile time trial of the season for Peterborough Cycling club stars on a wet and windy evening at Southey Woods.

Nine members braved the elements and ​Hobbs finished in 23.06 ahead of Matt Garfield (23:34), Loz Staples and Ian Waddilove (both 24:44), Mark Tomlinson (25:36), Phil Jones (26:17), Adrian McHale (26:25), Matt Last (27:24) and Ben Magee (29:45).