Peterborough Cycling Club and Paul Pardoe dominate prestigious county race

Kevin Hobbs (left) and Paul Pardoe.

The final race of the series took place at Lamport near Kettering with PCC finishing in top spot with 1475 points from St Neots in second on 1401 points and Fenland Clarion in third with 1394.5.

In the individual standings it was Peterborough CC rider Paul Pardoe who won the Championship taking a maximum 400 points.

He also took the win on Saturday by over a minute from St Neots racer Sam McDonald (22.22s), clocking 21.24s to finish the season in style. Team mate Jamie Murray was in third place with 22.23s.

Murray finished fourth overall with 389 points with clubmates Malcom Smith (5th, 388) and Kevin Hobbs (6th, 380) close behind.

Fenland’s Simon Pitchford (7th, 379 points) and Ian Waddilove (9th, 362) also finished in the top 10.

In Uttoxetor PCC Veterans Phil Jones and Martin Bullen rode a 100 mile time trial as they aim to complete the Best British All Rounder Competition (BBAR). Riders need to finish events at 100 miles, 50 miles and of 12hr duration and Jones posted a new PB of 4:12.5212 and Bullen finished in 4:29.48.

Currently this ranks Martin Bullen in 14th position and Jones 15th in the UK.