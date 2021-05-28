Peterborough Croquet Club bounce back from derby day defeat!
The hardy players of the Peterborough Croquet Club team showed no ill effects following their big derby day defeat at the hands of Northampton earlier this month, a match that saw the club featured on national radio and television outlets.
The team played their first ‘Golf Croquet’ League match at Downham Market last Sunday (May 23) and gained a creditable 5-5 draw.
Golf croquet is a variation of the traditional game with a ‘hoop’ won by the first person to send a ball through it! The winner of most hoops wins the match.
The Peterborough team was Janet Franklin, Roz Wright and Sarah Thornhill. Roz recorded three wins and Janet collected the other two wins.
A couple of days earlier club secretary Paul Hetherington partnered Ely resident David Haslam to victory in the handicap doubles tournament at Colchester Croquet Club.
The Peterborough Croquet Club is based at Central Park.
Information on the club is available from Hetherington by email to [email protected]