Peterborough Croquet Club bounce back from derby day defeat!

Croquet is available at Central Park.

The team played their first ‘Golf Croquet’ League match at Downham Market last Sunday (May 23) and gained a creditable 5-5 draw.

Golf croquet is a variation of the traditional game with a ‘hoop’ won by the first person to send a ball through it! The winner of most hoops wins the match.

The Peterborough team was Janet Franklin, Roz Wright and Sarah Thornhill. Roz recorded three wins and Janet collected the other two wins.

A couple of days earlier club secretary Paul Hetherington partnered Ely resident David Haslam to victory in the handicap doubles tournament at Colchester Croquet Club.

The Peterborough Croquet Club is based at Central Park.