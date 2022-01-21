Peterborough City Rowing Club star dominated the Star Head of the River event in Bedford

The J17 quad of Bert Papworth, Thomas Calver, Daniel Armstrong and Jack Wakefield-Lilley achieved an impressive time of 6:08 over the 2,000 metre course, crossing the line 17 seconds faster than Newark Rowing club.

The J16 quad of James Garfield, James Ryder, Joseph Beesley and Sergio Read Moreira Lima won their event by three seconds against Kings School Ely Boat Club.

The Women’s J16 quad of Erin Ansell-Crook, Lottie Tasker, Wiktoria Szubzda and Sophie Bicknell finished five seconds ahead of Bedford Girls School to win their event.

Hannah Fitzjohn coxed the J15 girls quad of Emma Dennis, Emma Calver, Emily Fitzjohn and Peggy Papworth to victory, placing first out of eight crews.

Hannah Fitzjohn’s winning streak continued as she coxed the Women’s J14 quad of Anouk Bosma, Emma Dennis, Isobel Green and Fearne Beesley to finish first out of 11 crews, leaving an 11-second gap between themselves and second place.

Thomas Calver and Daniel Armstrong won the J17 double with an impressive time of 06:54 which was over 20 seconds faster than Kings School, Ely in second.

James Garfield and James Ryder won the J16 doubles category by less than a second against a Bedford crew.

Ella Darrington and Esme McIntyre won the Women’s J17 double by over 10 seconds against Bedford Rowing club on their home course.

Erin Ansell-Crook and Lottie Tasker won the Women’s J16 double, finishing just two seconds faster than club mates Sophie Bicknell and Wicktoria Szubzda.

Bert Papworth won the J16 singles and his club mate Joseph Beesley took second place in the event.

Ella Darrington won the Women’s J17 single with an impressive time of 07:38 which was 20 seconds faster than Bedford Rowing Club in second.