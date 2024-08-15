Peterborough City Rowers were superb at their own Summer Regatta
The popular event attracted clubs from far and wide for 1000m racing on Saturday and 500m races on Sunday.
On Saturday the open 8+ event was won by City seniors Josh Seagrave, Chris Elder, James Marshall, James Connor, Kristian Woolf, Joe Harcaz, Ro Knighton and Karl Stapleton, and cox Natasha Cutmore, by a comfortable six seconds.
Woolf and Harcaz went on to win the Open 2-, again by six seconds.
Junior crew, Charlie Whitty and George Dennis dominated their Open J14 2x final with an incredible win by 21 seconds. The pair went on to win their final again the following day.
The Women’s 8+ event was won by a crew combination of both senior and junior women as Ericha Knowles-Pardoe coxed Emma Calver, Sarah Watson, Bianca Manganiello, Hannah Pape, Linda Dennis, Emma Dennis, Wiktoria Szubzda and Erin Ansell-Crook to a glorious 11-second victory.
After both City Women’s 4+ won their heats, it was Knowles-Pardoe’s crew of Manganiello, Pape, Claire Widdowson and Gina Gould who took the win in a tight final over cox Ansell-Crook’s crew of Szubzda, Sophie Bicknell, Kaia Campo and Olivia Agyapong.
Debbie Hunt-Pain, Nicki Livett, Nikki Brett and Rebecca Shields won their Women’s Masters E/F 4x- final leaving their opposition in the dust to win by 14 seconds. The star crew went on to win their event again on Sunday by three seconds.
City’s Kate Read took the win in the Women’s masters A/B 1x and went on to win her event on the 500m course the following day, and City junior Bea Gregory won her Women’s J14 1x by an amazing 14 seconds.
Sunday winners for City also included the Open 4+ event where juniors Sergio Read Moreira Lima, James Goodchild, Matt Baker and Ewan Stanley claimed a nail-biting photo-finish win. Hannah Fitzjohn coxed the crew over the line first by just over one second.
Stanley and Baker also won their final in the Open J16 2x by a strong seven seconds.
John Canton coxed his Open Masters E/F 4+ crew of Iain Cameron, David Gray, Barry McCann and David Wells to a superb 15-second win in their final.
Marshall and Haracz won their heats to make it to the final in the Open 2x where they beat their opposition by four seconds.
City’s Ian Palmer won the Open Masters B/D 2x with a composite rower from Leicester Rowing Club by an incredible 22 seconds. Palmer also won his Open Masters E 1x by 10 seconds.
Junior Bert Papworth won his heat and went on to win the final in the Open J18 1x by three seconds.
City juniors Ansell-Crook and Szubzda battled it out in the final of the Women’s J18 1x with the former winning a close tussle
Maisie Shields won her first race for City, winning her heat by 1 second, before going to win her final by five seconds.
The City Mixed 8+ of Seagrave, Elder, Marshall, James Plumb, Manganiello, Watson, Gould, Pape, coxed by Cutmore, won their final by six seconds.