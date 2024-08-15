Peterborough City Rowers were superb at their own Summer Regatta

Peterborough City double scull crew of Roger Carlisle and Paul Scutts. Photo Thomas Dray.

​Peterborough City rowers shone at the club’s Summer Regatta at Thorpe Meadows, with several weekend wins.

​The popular event attracted clubs from far and wide for 1000m racing on Saturday and 500m races on Sunday.

On Saturday the open 8+ event was won by City seniors Josh Seagrave, Chris Elder, James Marshall, James Connor, Kristian Woolf, Joe Harcaz, Ro Knighton and Karl Stapleton, and cox Natasha Cutmore, by a comfortable six seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woolf and Harcaz went on to win the Open 2-, again by six seconds.

A Peterborough City junior double scull crew of Toby Ray and Matthew Baker. Photo Thomas Dray.

Junior crew, Charlie Whitty and George Dennis dominated their Open J14 2x final with an incredible win by 21 seconds. The pair went on to win their final again the following day.

The Women’s 8+ event was won by a crew combination of both senior and junior women as Ericha Knowles-Pardoe coxed Emma Calver, Sarah Watson, Bianca Manganiello, Hannah Pape, Linda Dennis, Emma Dennis, Wiktoria Szubzda and Erin Ansell-Crook to a glorious 11-second victory.

After both City Women’s 4+ won their heats, it was Knowles-Pardoe’s crew of Manganiello, Pape, Claire Widdowson and Gina Gould who took the win in a tight final over cox Ansell-Crook’s crew of Szubzda, Sophie Bicknell, Kaia Campo and Olivia Agyapong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Hunt-Pain, Nicki Livett, Nikki Brett and Rebecca Shields won their Women’s Masters E/F 4x- final leaving their opposition in the dust to win by 14 seconds. The star crew went on to win their event again on Sunday by three seconds.

A winning Peterborough City crew of, from the left, Gina Gould, Hannah Pape, Claire Widdowson, Bianca Manganiello and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe. Photo Thomas Dray.

City’s Kate Read took the win in the Women’s masters A/B 1x and went on to win her event on the 500m course the following day, and City junior Bea Gregory won her Women’s J14 1x by an amazing 14 seconds.

Sunday winners for City also included the Open 4+ event where juniors Sergio Read Moreira Lima, James Goodchild, Matt Baker and Ewan Stanley claimed a nail-biting photo-finish win. Hannah Fitzjohn coxed the crew over the line first by just over one second.

Stanley and Baker also won their final in the Open J16 2x by a strong seven seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Canton coxed his Open Masters E/F 4+ crew of Iain Cameron, David Gray, Barry McCann and David Wells to a superb 15-second win in their final.

Marshall and Haracz won their heats to make it to the final in the Open 2x where they beat their opposition by four seconds.

City’s Ian Palmer won the Open Masters B/D 2x with a composite rower from Leicester Rowing Club by an incredible 22 seconds. Palmer also won his Open Masters E 1x by 10 seconds.

Junior Bert Papworth won his heat and went on to win the final in the Open J18 1x by three seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City juniors Ansell-Crook and Szubzda battled it out in the final of the Women’s J18 1x with the former winning a close tussle

Maisie Shields won her first race for City, winning her heat by 1 second, before going to win her final by five seconds.

The City Mixed 8+ of Seagrave, Elder, Marshall, James Plumb, Manganiello, Watson, Gould, Pape, coxed by Cutmore, won their final by six seconds.