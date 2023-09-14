Peterborough City rowers have conquered Cambridge

Josh Seagrave and Chris Elder

​Many juniors left with two pots including Emma Calver and Erin Ansell-Crook after impressive wins in the women's eight and J18 double.

William Tee smashed his J16 single and then went on to join James Goodchild, Matthew Baker and Ewan Stanley as stroke in a J17 quad as they won a dramatic final.

Alice Dovey and Lottie Tasker were part of a win in the women's eight and then went on to gain their second pots. Tasker joined forces with Nell Papworth to win a close final in the women's double, while Dovey won her second title in the J18 singles after a dramatic City vs City final against Wiktoria Szubzda.

City rowers Sergio Read Moreira Lima and Oliver Barber (nearside).

Emma Dennis beat Anouk Bosma in another City v City final in the J16 singles. The pair then joined forces to smash the J16 doubles where they won by a grand 4 lengths.

Senior Josh Seagrave also left with two pots in hand after joining Claire Widdowson, Keely Watson and Dean Gosling in the mixed four to beat a fellow City crew by 1 length. Seagrave later joined Chris Elder to win in the Open band 2 pair.

City’s single winners included Sophie Bicknell, Emily Fitzjohn, Kaia Campo, Wiktoria Szubzda and cox James Barber in the women's eight; Claire Widdowson, Keely Watson and Dean Gosling in the mixed four; James Goodchild, Matthew Baker and Ewan Stanley in the J17 quad; Roland Christopher, Billy Hynes, George Dennis, Leo Esposito and cox Jack Bosma in the J15 quad; Nell Papworth in the womens double and Linda Dennis and Kate Read in the Women's masters band C double.

