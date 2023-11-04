Carl Johnson

A six-man consortium are still locked in talks with Peterborough Panthers club owner Keith Chapman, but are confident that they will reach a formal take-over agreement within the next week or so.

And they will then step up their fight to extend the Panthers’ 53-year history of racing at the East of England Arena despite being given notice to quit at the end of last month.

More than 1,000 objections have been lodged against an outline planning application from the East of England Agricultural Society’s agents AEPG to transform the 165-acre Showground site into a 1,650 home development, including a 220-bedroom hotel and a leisure village.

It would be the end of speedway which has been an integral part of the Showground calendar since 1970.

The consortium, which includes former Panthers’ promoters Carl Johnson and Mick Bratley, are determined to continue their fight to get AEPG to reverse their decision.

And the Peterborough City Council has given the green light to a major rally in Cathedral Square on Saturday, November 18.

Mrs. Julie Stevenson, the independent councillor for the Orton Waterville ward, which includes the Showground, has been hugely instrumental in getting the go-ahead for the rally, which will start at noon, from her fellow councillors and officials.

Consortium spokesman Carl Johnson, who has been a fan for most of his life, rode for the club’s junior team and then went on to become team manager and co-promoter.

He said: “We will have bikes on display and riders will be in attendance and we urge as many people as possible to turn up and show their support, even if they don’t go to the speedway, but don’t think speedway should be lost to the city.

“Peterborough shouldn’t want to lose a major sporting attraction, a sport that brings visitors to the city and provides income for our local businesses.

“We want as many supporters as possible to bring flags, scarves, or anything speedway related in our traditional club colours of black and red to wave.

“We want to put on a colourful show to emphasize the unity of our family sport. We want to make it a party atmosphere and spread the word that Peterborough needs speedway.”

There will be speeches from the Guildhall steps from 1.30pm and the campaigners have also been given council permission to hand out leaflets outlining their opposition to the planning application.

Added Johnson: “We will have volunteers in place to help people register their objections on the day.

“While it is a very serious matter for us all, we want it also to be a fun day as we demonstrate what speedway means to the city, it’s a family sport, a sport that means so much to those who follow it, but also a sport that keeps Peterborough in the public consciousness not only locally but far beyond.