Peterborough BMX Club have completed a super summer series season
It was an improvement on last season’s fifth place finish and the club also claimed eight individual first place finishes through Charlotte Budby, Caiden Thompson, Luca Smith, Jess Marriott, Bradley Goulding, Lottie MacFarlane, Dylan Dixon and Krystian Garbarczyk.
The final heat of the series was held at the city club’s home track in Orton Malborne with over 200 competitors taking part and nine of the 26 host club racers picked up wins. They were Leah Pearson, Chris Hearn, Jamie MacFarlane, Lottie MacFarlane, Bradley Goulding, Luca Smith, Charlotte Budby, Caiden Thompson and Darren Thompson.
Anyone interested in BMX racing can book a free induction and the club run regular coaching, racing and open practices. All enquiries can be made via the club facebook page (Peterborough BMX club).
