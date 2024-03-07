Peterborough-based racers in the thick of the stock car action in King's Lynn
Teenager Riley Shinn (17) made great strides last season and finished with a brilliant win on ‘World Final’ night and he carried that form into 2024 with a heat win in the 1300 Stock Car formula.
Shinn was unlucky in the final when he was spun out on the seventh lap whilst lying in third place, but still battled his way back to an 11th-placed finish
Of the other Peterborough performers Luke Leedell made his first appearance for several seasons and was soon in the middle of the action, but failed to get in the top 10 all night.
And despite some good drives Connor Shinn also found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time and failed to finish any races. Star man Ed Selby also had a similar story to tell.
Andrew Palmer fought hard to reach the final of the F2 Stock Cars event where he finished 11th.