Peterborough-based racers in the thick of the stock car action in King's Lynn

Riley Shinn (right) in the thick of the action in King's Lynn. Photo Matthew Bull.

​Teenager Riley Shinn (17) made great strides last season and finished with a brilliant win on ‘World Final’ night and he carried that form into 2024 with a heat win in the 1300 Stock Car formula.

Shinn was unlucky in the final when he was spun out on the seventh lap whilst lying in third place, but still battled his way back to an 11th-placed finish

Of the other Peterborough performers Luke Leedell made his first appearance for several seasons and was soon in the middle of the action, but failed to get in the top 10 all night.

Riley Shinn (left) celebrates his win in King's Lynn. Photo Matthew Bull

And despite some good drives Connor Shinn also found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time and failed to finish any races. Star man Ed Selby also had a similar story to tell.