Peterborough Badminton Academy Junior Tournament

By Matthew Mace
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2025, 18:34 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 07:24 BST
Ameera Ayub, Ruth Bradshaw, Joshua Jackson, Harshil Kadire, Thomas Tiley, Prisha Jain and Sid Shanmugarajplaceholder image
Ameera Ayub, Ruth Bradshaw, Joshua Jackson, Harshil Kadire, Thomas Tiley, Prisha Jain and Sid Shanmugaraj
On the night of Tuesday 6th August Peterborough Badminton Academy held it's first junior open tournament at Thomas Deacon Academy school. Twenty nine entrants from across Peterborough and north Cambridgeshire played in under 11 beginner, under 11, under 13 and under 15 age categories.

Each category had a league phase to identify two finalists who played off for the trophy. The under 11 beginner category was won by Charvika Arunkumar with Ameera Ayub runner-up, the under 11's was won by Ruby Bradshaw with Prisha Jain runner-up, the under 13's was won by Joshua Jackson with Harshil Kadire runner-up and under 15's was won by Thomas Tilley with Sid Shanmugaraj runner-up.

The Peterborough Badminton Academy hopes to run a junior doubles tournament in the autumn and it's sister club Peterborough Central Badminton an adult one in the New Year. All trophies were sponsored by Sandy Sports Peterborough.

Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshire
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice