Peterborough Badminton Academy Junior Tournament

Ameera Ayub, Ruth Bradshaw, Joshua Jackson, Harshil Kadire, Thomas Tiley, Prisha Jain and Sid Shanmugaraj

On the night of Tuesday 6th August Peterborough Badminton Academy held it's first junior open tournament at Thomas Deacon Academy school. Twenty nine entrants from across Peterborough and north Cambridgeshire played in under 11 beginner, under 11, under 13 and under 15 age categories.

Each category had a league phase to identify two finalists who played off for the trophy. The under 11 beginner category was won by Charvika Arunkumar with Ameera Ayub runner-up, the under 11's was won by Ruby Bradshaw with Prisha Jain runner-up, the under 13's was won by Joshua Jackson with Harshil Kadire runner-up and under 15's was won by Thomas Tilley with Sid Shanmugaraj runner-up.

The Peterborough Badminton Academy hopes to run a junior doubles tournament in the autumn and it's sister club Peterborough Central Badminton an adult one in the New Year. All trophies were sponsored by Sandy Sports Peterborough.