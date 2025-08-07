Peterborough Badminton Academy Junior Tournament
Each category had a league phase to identify two finalists who played off for the trophy. The under 11 beginner category was won by Charvika Arunkumar with Ameera Ayub runner-up, the under 11's was won by Ruby Bradshaw with Prisha Jain runner-up, the under 13's was won by Joshua Jackson with Harshil Kadire runner-up and under 15's was won by Thomas Tilley with Sid Shanmugaraj runner-up.
The Peterborough Badminton Academy hopes to run a junior doubles tournament in the autumn and it's sister club Peterborough Central Badminton an adult one in the New Year. All trophies were sponsored by Sandy Sports Peterborough.