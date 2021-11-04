Peterborough athletes enjoy storming runs in 60 mile-an-hour winds in the Fen Road Race

Chloe Finlay finished third in the ladies race.

Martin Amos of Hunts AC was a clear winner, completing the rain-lashed and windswept Fenland course in a time of 56.02 despite 60 mile an hour winds. Runner-up Isaac Ellard was still about two thirds of a mile back down the course when Amos crossed the line.

Helpston Harrier Ellard came home in a time of 1:00.05 with Bushfield Jogger Brian Corley in third spot, crossing the line at West Walton in 1:00.26.

The ladies race had a clear winner, with Cat Cummings of Norwich AC clocking 1:03.43 for her victory. Marcela Gracova of Huntingdon club BRJ was runner-up in 1:05.55, while third place went to Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Chloe Finlay.

Sarah Caskey finished finished fourth in the ladies race.

Finlay clocked 1:06.20 and was followed by her PANVAC team-mate Sarah Caskey who placed fourth in 1:10.24. Yaxley’s Abi Branston finished as seventh lady in 1:12.11 and was one of several Yaxley Runners to have a good race.

Darren Hillier was their leading man finishing seventh in 1:03.07. Darren Maddison and Darren Wells came home 10th and 11th with respective times of 1:04.01 and 1:04.48.

Yaxley’s Michel Branston also ran well finishing 17th in 1:05.45.

Eye Community Runner Wayne Bradley took 12th spot with a time of 1:05.02 and also finished as first over 50.

There were a number of good performances across the age groups with Werrington Jogger Deirdre Fee finishing as second female over 60 in a time of 1:31.28. PANVAC’s Becky Witton was second over 45 with 1:19.17.

The race was run on a roughly circular course and was effectively a race of two halves. Runners benefited from a tail wind for the first five miles before turning into a the gale-force head wind for the second half.