Peterborough ace Jarman’s ‘mixed emotions’ as he vaults to European Championship silver

Jake Jarman of Team Great Britain won three medals at the European Championships

Peterborough gymnast Jake Jarman claimed a superb silver medal for Great Britain in the men's vault on the final day of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Germany.

The 23-year-old, who won European vault gold in 2022 and 2024, looked to be on course for another victory in Leipzig as he produced an almost-perfect first vault.

His first effort scored a 15.2, which is the first time at these championships that any male athlete had gone over 15 on the apparatus.

But his second was less precise to leave him with an average score of 14.733.

Silver medallists Jake Jarman and Ruby Evans of Team Great Britain

That allowed Armenia's Artur Davtyan to take the gold, pipping Jarman by less than a point with a 14.799 score, while Ukraine's Nazar Chepurnyi won bronze with 14.583.

Jarman admitted to some frustration as he missed out on the top prize, but admitted that he was still pleased and proud of his performance.

"I have mixed emotions, I am more frustrated at myself to be honest," Jarman told the BBC.

"I did the best first vault and the only other time I have done that was at the World Championships, but that was in an all-round final that I knew I would struggle to get a medal in.

"So to do it here, with that first vault, I was just saying to myself 'calm down, calm down'.

"Then I went into my second vault shaking because I was just so nervous.

"I landed the vault, took a few shuffles, and didn't really think about it at the time.

"But then I though 'oh no, I shouldn't have done that', I should have just done a hop or something to take less deductions.

"I saw the score and knew it was going to be close, but overall I am really happy."

The silver was a third medal of a very successful championships for Jarman.

He also claimed gold alongside Harry Hepworth, Luke Whitehouse, Jonas Rushworth and Jamie Lewis as they won the team gold last Tuesday, and then a day later he claimed silver alongside teenager Ruby Evans in the championship's first mixed team event.

"That was great," said a happy Jarman. "Tactically we knew going with our strongest apparatus second gave us a good chance for a medal and the plan worked out perfectly.

"It was the perfect scenario this time round so we made the right choice and we're both super happy to have won the silver medal.

"It was great to have men's and women gymnastics combine. I think the competition worked really well and it's exciting for the future."

Germany's Timo Eder and Karina Schoenmaier took the title on home soil.