Pedersen back for Peterborough Panthers and club legend Jason Crump is back at the Showground

Bjarne Pederson (right) is back for Panthers against Ipswich at the Showground. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

Lyon will be reminding his riders about the last time Ipswich paid a visit to the Showground in June when Panthers edged a 47-43 win.

And even though a patched-up Panthers side brushed aside the Witches in Suffolk on Thursday with a 16-point win, Lyon expects a tougher task on home shale.

“They were good when they last came here and I’ll be telling my riders that,” Lyon said. “We won’t be taking anything for granted I can assure you of that. We will need to be on fine form to see them off.

Three -time world champion Jason Crump is back at the Showground with Ipswich on Monday.

“We just want to keep winning and be in a positive frame of mind by the time the play-offs arrive, that’s the plan.

“The play-offs are just around the corner now, but I want my riders to keep taking one meeting at a time and keep putting points on the board.

“We can’t afford to underestimate Ipswich or they could spring a surprise and that would be a blow to us. We need to keep it going.”

Bjarne Pedersen makes a welcome return from illness for Panthers. The rider replacement facility will operate for injured Ulrich Ostergaard and Jack Thomas deputises for ‘Rising Star’ Jordan Palin who has a collarbone injury.

Ipswich include Panthers legend Jason Crump who retains many fans at the club after a glittering career which saw him win three world titles.

Fans are reminded the fastest way to gain entry to the Showground is by booking in advance from the link on the club website home page.

Catering is available and the track shop will once again be open for business.

PETERBOROUGH: Ulrich Ostergaard R/R, Bjarne Pedersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jack Thomas, Hans Andersen.