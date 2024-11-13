Paul was the prize guy at Peterborough Cycling Club awards night
The evening was organized and hosted by club chairman John McCarthy. The prizes were presented by Martin Bullen, an active member from the north of England, and Kevin Hobbs.
Paul Pardoe picked up five prizes, while other multiple winners were Matt Garfield (4), Jamie Murray (3) and Frances Lammyman (3), while there was a tie for the Evening 10K Road Bike League.
Full prize list.
Kevin Hobbs won the Bob Jesson Cup and the Taylor Cup.
Frances Lammyman won the Ray Needle Shield, the Cole Cup and the Munday Bowl.
Jamie Murray won the Alston Cup and the Nick Howard Cup.
Matt Garfield won the Taylor Shield, the Slater Cup, the Corrigan Cup and the Championship Cup.
Oscar Smith won the Nick Howard Scroll
Malcolm Smith won the Evening Telegraph Shield
Phil Jones won the Ranking Shield
Paul Pardoe won the Charles Thompson Cup, the Cashmore Cup, the Rimes Cup, the Smith Cup and the Beardsall Cup.
Dave Yarham and Simon Pidduck tied for the Evening 10 Road Bike League
Jamie Murray won the Kelly Cup from Paul Pardoe and James Boardley.