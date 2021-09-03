Patched-up Peterborough Panthers close the gap on the Premiership leaders with big away win

Hans Andersen was in great form at Ipswich.

Rob Lyon’s men were without three key riders, but brought in three replacements to help them to four league points. Thje gap to Wolverampton now is nine points and the cty side have three meetings in hand.

Hans Andersen continued his stunning scoring with 15+2 at Foxhall and he had fine support from Scott Nicholls and Chris Harris who carded 19 points between them.

It was an even start to the meeting with a couple of early shared heats, but t Panthers took a stranglehold of the meeting from heat 4 with a 5-1 courtesy of Andersen and Harris.

That was followed up by a succession of maximum heat wins with victories from Nicholls and one of three guest replacements, Erik Riss.

Panthers then thwarted the Ipswich tactical card when Harris took the win with tactical man Danny King beaten for the first time in the meeting.

Both teams then exchanged 5-1 advantages before King won the last heat of the season at Foxhall with Nicholls and Harris packing the minor places.

But it was all about gaining the four points and victorious team manager Rob Lyon was understandably thrilled.

He said: “We spoke on the track walk before the meeting and it was all about getting the four points on offer and that’s what we’ve done.

“We picked some good guests, Thomas Jorgensen was a little unlucky, Erik Riss did a great job and Leon Flint does what he does and rides his heart out.”

Panthers are back on home shale this Monday, September 6 (7.30pm), with the return fixture against the Witches.

IPSWICH 37: Danny King 16+1, Jason Crump 8+1, Craig Cook 6, Drew Kemp 3, Anders Rowe 2+1, Paul Starke 2 Jake Allen r/r