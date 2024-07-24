Parkway on the road to more success and another semi-final spot for Hunts bowlers
They won on three of the four rinks and now represent the county in next year's prestigious English Bowling Federation's Durham Centenary Trophy.
SCORES
(Parkway rinks first)
Neil Wright, Mike Robertson, Tristan Morton beat Steve Lander, Tom Fielding, Roger Martin 19-11; Sophie Morton, Paul Dalliday, Simon Law beat Dave Corney, Phil Symonds, Tom Newman-Borrett 27-8; Craig Campbell, Michelle Coleman, Ean Morton beat Stuart Agger, Mick Linnell, Peter Brown 19-12; Ollie Jeapes, Adam Emery, Michael Jeapes lost to, Wayne Hubbard, Philip Burbridge, Zack Brown 17-19.
Hunts are through to the semi-finals of the Bowls England Middleton Cup for the second year running.
They defeated Norfolk 125-112 at Newmarket and now face Wiltshire for a place in the final at Leamington on Sunday, September 1.
Rink honours were shared at three apiece, but Phil Exley's 14-shot victory tipped the scales in Hunts' favour with support from the other winning rinks skipped by brothers Ean and Tristan Morton with 20-18 and 22-17 wins respectively.
HUNTS SCORES
Simon Leader, Mike Robertson, John Earl, Tristan Morton won 22-17; Paul Dalliday, Tom Fielding, Mack May, Simon Law lost 22-23; Tom Newman-Borrett, Craig Sutherland, Barry Kitto, Ean Morton won 20-18; Robbie Coleman, Ryan O'Flanagan, Ross Tomlinson, Glyn Milbourne lost 17-23; Ollie & Michael Jeapes, Tom Swannell, Phil Exley won 26-12; Matt Nickerson, Richard Stevens, Harry Ward, Toby Furzeland lost 18-23.
After four straight defeats, two by one-shot margins, Northants women signed off their Donald Steward Trophy programme with 115-106 win against Hunts at City of Peterborough.
There were wins for the rinks of county president Liz Hext, Carol Grief and Sue Moir as Northants collected 14 of the 18 points on offer.
NORTHANTS SCORES
Fiona Richardson, Penny Hart, Myra Landsburgh lost 18-30; Terri Handley, Shirley Suffling, Liz Hext won 24-17; Val Du'Kett, Elizabeth Wallace, Chris Ford lost 19-32; Sally Albany, Karen Porter, Carol Grief won 31-12; Rita Downs, Jan Collishaw, Sue Moir won 23-16.
However, there was no happy ending for the Silver Jubilee Vase team at Yaxley as they suffered a fourth defeat in four matches with the rink of Jan McDougall gaining their only success in a 136-84 defeat at the hands of Hunts.
NORTHANTS SCORES
Kate Heath, Marlene Osborne, Gill King lost 24-28; Althea Taylor, Linda Toms, Jessica Bolam lost 14-29; Joyce Needham, Julie Nolan, Julie O'Neill lost 10-30; Ann Northen, Sue Seed, Sue Mansbridge lost 15-34; Chris Ryan, Caroline Bruc, Jan McDougall won 21-15.