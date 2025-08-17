Parkway create some history by winning a National title

By Melvyn Beck
Published 17th Aug 2025, 19:15 BST
The Parkway bowls team and supporters celebrate their National title success in Skegness.placeholder image
Parkway have created Northants Bowls history by becoming the new English Bowling Federation club champions.

By defeating Hartlepool Old Boys from Cleveland 114-84 at Skegness they became the first club from Northants to win the Durham Centenary Trophy.

They won on three of the four rinks. The winning skips were Ean Morton (35-15), Simon Law (31-15) and Phil Exley (27-19).

Scores

Parkway rinks only: Neil Wright, James Harford, Ean Morton won 35-15; Paul Dalliday, Brian Martin, Simon Law won 31-15; Sophie Morton, Michelle Coleman, Tristan Morton lost 23-36; Ollie Jeapes, Michael Jeapes, Phil Exley won 27-19.

