Parkway create some history by winning a National title
Parkway have created Northants Bowls history by becoming the new English Bowling Federation club champions.
By defeating Hartlepool Old Boys from Cleveland 114-84 at Skegness they became the first club from Northants to win the Durham Centenary Trophy.
They won on three of the four rinks. The winning skips were Ean Morton (35-15), Simon Law (31-15) and Phil Exley (27-19).
Scores
Parkway rinks only: Neil Wright, James Harford, Ean Morton won 35-15; Paul Dalliday, Brian Martin, Simon Law won 31-15; Sophie Morton, Michelle Coleman, Tristan Morton lost 23-36; Ollie Jeapes, Michael Jeapes, Phil Exley won 27-19.