Parkway Bowls Club brothers have won a National Pairs title
In Wednesday's final they defeated Warwickshire's Dan Box and Andrew Walters 23-9. It is a second pairs title for England International Tristan, but a first for Ean, but they have both now won the pairs, triples and fours and Tristan was also the first winner of the two-bowl singles.
Apart from the quarter-final clash with Essex that went to an extra end, they totally dominated the other five matches, winning 20-5 v Warwicks, 24-9 v Herefordshire, 23-8 v Kent, who included England legend Andy Thomson, 15-9 v Dorset and finally 23-9 v Warwicks.
The brothers will now represent England in next year's British Isles championships.
