Parkway Bowls Club brothers have won a National Pairs title

By Melvyn Beck
Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:04 BST
Tristan Morton (left) and Ean Morton (right).Tristan Morton (left) and Ean Morton (right).
Parkway bowling brothers Ean and Tristan Morton have won the Bowls England National Pairs title at Leamington.

In Wednesday's final they defeated Warwickshire's Dan Box and Andrew Walters 23-9. It is a second pairs title for England International Tristan, but a first for Ean, but they have both now won the pairs, triples and fours and Tristan was also the first winner of the two-bowl singles.

Apart from the quarter-final clash with Essex that went to an extra end, they totally dominated the other five matches, winning 20-5 v Warwicks, 24-9 v Herefordshire, 23-8 v Kent, who included England legend Andy Thomson, 15-9 v Dorset and finally 23-9 v Warwicks.

The brothers will now represent England in next year's British Isles championships.

