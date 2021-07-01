Pardoe’s county cycling success
Paul Pardoe of Peterborough Cycling Club won the Eastern Counties Cycling Association 10m Time Trial Championships last weekend.
This was his first victory of 2021 after a frustrating number of second and third places in recent months.
His time of 18.33s was the fastest by just two seconds. Pardoe averaged over 32 mph for the 10- mile distance.
Ben Stancombe of Peterborough was fourth. His time of 18.53s was just one second away from third place.
Other PCC riders included Martin Atkinson who was elated to set a new 10-mile personal best of 21.24s and James Boardley who was just behind in a time of 21.53s.
A combined time of 58.50s for Pardoe, Stancombe and Atkinson was enough to comfortably take the team title by over a minute.