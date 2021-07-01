Pardoe’s county cycling success

Paul Pardoe on his way to an Eastern Counties time trial title.

This was his first victory of 2021 after a frustrating number of second and third places in recent months.

His time of 18.33s was the fastest by just two seconds. Pardoe averaged over 32 mph for the 10- mile distance.

Ben Stancombe of Peterborough was fourth. His time of 18.53s was just one second away from third place.

Other PCC riders included Martin Atkinson who was elated to set a new 10-mile personal best of 21.24s and James Boardley who was just behind in a time of 21.53s.