Pardoe retains his ECCA 25-mile Time Trial title

A full field of the region’s best 140 riders took to the start line, with a moderate wind and warm temperatures allowing for some fast times.
Pardoe, who covered the course in a rapid 49:11s, was one of seven Peterborough Cycling Club riders competing on the A428 near Cambridge.
He averaged over 30mph, his time was enough to edge out Lloyd Chapman by 20 seconds.
Pardoe also retained this title after winning the event in 2021.
Both Jamie Murray (50:56s) and James Boardley (55:52s) set personal best times.
Murray had to use a non disc rear wheel after his race wheel tyre punctured during his warm-up.
Kevin Hobbs (51:58s), Malcolm Smith (52:01s) and Phil Jones (58:02s) also rode, with Paul Breeze not finishing.