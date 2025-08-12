PANVAC's Haw pipped on the run-in in the final Peterborough Grand Prix of the season

Stuart Haw.

The Peterborough 5K Grand Prix series concluded at Ferry Meadows with Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Stuart Haw having to settle for 2nd place after a closely fought sprint finish.

Haw was caught by Julian Moynihan of Ely Runners with just 50 metres left to race, and Moynihan managed to edge ahead by just a few metres winning in a time of 15:28.2 to Haw’s 15:28.7.

The ladies race result was more clear cut with Katie Vargeson of Lonely Goats Running Club winning with a 17:43.3 clocking. Yaxley teenager Molly Speechley was 2nd in 18:28.8. Speechley easily won the series female under 17 category.

PANVAC boasted seven of the first 20 finishers with Zachary Stevens finishing 4th in 15:47.3. Thomas Carlton placed 10th in 16:13.5 ahead of Steve Wilkinson who was 13th in 16:26.1 and Simon Fell who clocked 16:29.5 for 13th place. Kyle Tombleson was 16th with a 16:50.7 clocking while Michael Major finished 19th in 16:52.7.

Helpston Harrier George Bailey was 6th in 15:56.7 while Bushfield's Brian Corleys, the over 50 series champion, finished 14th in a time of 16:31.5.

Yaxley had two top 20 finishers with Danny Snipe 17th in 16:51.6 and Darren Hillier 20th in 16:53.2.

In addition to Molly Speechley Yaxley had three top 20 lady finishers. Kayleigh Longfoot was 7th in 18:50.8 with Abi Branston 8th in a time of 19:40.0. Ellie Piccaver clocked 20:49.8 when finishing 16th.

PANVAC’s Hannah Knight was 4th in 18:39.2 with her club-mate Rachel Baker clocking 19:52.4 for 10th place.

Thorney pair Kelly Maddy and Chloe Bedford finished 13th and 19th respectively. Maddy clocked 20:15.5 to Bedford’s 21:05.5.

Elena Olik was the first Bushfield runner home in a time of 20:49.8.

James Orrell of Hunts AC was the men's series champion with Zachary Stevens runner-up. Katie Vargeson was the winning lady. Because Vargeson is a veteran the senior ladies prize went to Hannah Knight. PANVAC’s Paul Larkin's was the first over 60.

The junior 3k race was won by Roman Jones, son of Helpston’s Shara Jones, in a time of 10:09.2. Finlay Smith of PANVAC was 2nd in 10:10.7.

Izzy Hurn of PANVAC was the first local girl finishing 4th in 12:15.3. Hurn finished 4th in the series standings.

Alexander Gunn of Yaxley was the junior boys series champion with Finlay Smith 2nd and Roman Jones 3rd.