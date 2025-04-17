PANVAC stars ran well in big road race relay event and a great effort from Louie in English Under 15 Championships

Alex Gibb in action for PANVAC at the National Road Relay event.

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC held their own at one of the biggest road racing events of the year when they competed in the English 12 stage National Road Relays held at Sutton Coldfield.

​Most of the country's big athletic clubs want to be at the event, but not all manage to qualify.

PANVAC qualified for the big day two weeks previously by performing well in the southern qualifying race at Aldershot and they acquitted themselves well in the finals finishing 34th out of 67 teams.

Thomas Preston got the team off to a storming start running his 5k leg in 15:13, handing over to Alex Gibb in 17th place. Gibb ran a strong leg with Nathan Bunting starting the 3rd leg in 25th place after a 16:00 clocking from Gibb.

Louie Hemmings in action in the English National Under 15 Road Race Championships.

The Sutton Park circuit is a notoriously tricky one with the first half of each leg mainly ascending an energy sapping hill. Getting it wrong by putting too much in too early can compromise an athlete's ability to take full advantage of the downhill second half.

Fortunately the PANVAC team knew what to expect and all 12 athletes were able to deliver solid performances.

Bunting ran the 3rd leg in a time of 15:53 hauling his team up to 21st. They held 23rd position after Archie Faulder ran a 16:51 4th leg and Harvey Hancock had clocked 16:22 on the 5th leg.

Having put their five fastest runners on the first five legs it was inevitable that the PANVAC team would slip down the rankings later on in the race. However, no serious damage was done and they still managed to finish in the middle of a competitive field.

Over 60 Dave Knighton knocked out a 20:56 6th leg and the runners from legs seven to twelve ran within a few seconds of each other.

Phil Martin clocked 17:50 on the 7th leg handing over to Felix Bowling who went round in 17:48.

Ninth & tenth leg runners Stuart Haw & Steve Wilkinson ran 17:06 & 17:15 respectively before Simon Fell with 17:26 and Thomas Carlton with a 17:48 leg wrapped things up.

ROUND-UP

Louie Hemmings was in action on the same course competing in the English National Under 15 Road Race Championships.

The PANVAC youngster finished 4th in a time of 16.43. The time was only one second outside his 5km personal best which is quite an achievement on such a tough course. He was in the lead up to 2k and though overtaken hung on for 4th place.

PANVAC’s Freddie Bishop finished 2nd in Sunday’s Boston (Lincolnshire) 10k in a time of 35:11.

Alex Gunn of Yaxley was runner up in the junior 5k at Boston with a 19:30 clocking.

Eye’s Adam Charlton ran the half marathon at the running festival in Boston finishing 21st in 1:26.23. Steven Cranfield of Thorney placed 50th in a time of 1:34.12.