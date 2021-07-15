PANVAC power to Southern League win as Martin moves up to fourth in the National rankings

Phil Martin.

Phil Martin enjoyed a strong 3,000m run and his winning time of 8:51.8 moved him up to fourth in the National over 40 rankings, while John Pike won the B race in 9:44.9.

There were track wins for Archie Rainbow in the 800m and for 400m sprinter Alastair Phelan. Luke Brown clocked 4:32.9 for first place in the B 1,500m.

The ladies were equally successful on the track. Keira Gilman and Katie Callcut both impressed when winning the A and B 100m in 13.1 and 13.3 respectively. Gilman also won the B 200m with Elizabeth Taylor first over the line in the A race with a 26.4 clocking.

Archie Rainbow.

Evie Odlin and Aoife Glaswell won the A and B 800ms with Hannah Taylor first in the B 1,500m race.

Jessica Dixon-Walker won the 100m hurdles in a time of 16.3 with Sam Eve Marsh first in the B race. Becky Witton scored maximum B 1,500m points on her club debut.

Francesca Fenwick and Grace Tidman took the A and B high jump honours. This feat was equalled by Holly Aslin and Katie Callcut in the long jump.

Tomi Ogunyoye jumped 6 40m to win the men’s long jump, and 1.96m for first place in the high jump. Ogunyoye now finds himself ranked 11th in the national under 23 high jump standings, and 25th in the long jump.

Dylan Phillips won the B high jump. Angus Bowling cleared 3.60m for maximum pole vault points.

Mindaugas Jurska threw 15.00m when winning the shot, and Simon Achurch pulled off a hammer and B javelin double. Dan Tinkler, while Max Hall won the A and B discus respectively.

The ladies were superb in the throws. They totally dominated the shot, discus and hammer with Beckie Hall, Andrea Jenkins and Lydia Church claiming two wins apiece.

PANVAC won the meeting by over 88 points.

Final standings: 1) 364.7pts Peterborough & Nene Valley AC, 2) 276.2pts Huntingdonshire AC, 3) 249.9pts Northampton AC, 4) 188.9pts Biggleswade Buzzard, 5) 148.8pts Bedford & Co AC.

** Kirk Brawn of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC was runner-up to Martin Amos of Hunts AC in Sunday’s Whitemoor Five mile race. Brawn’s time of 29:40 was easily the fastest by a local runner with Toby Hall, also of PANVAC, the next Peterborough-based runner home, finishing fifth in 31:57.

Thorney AC’s Josh Wilmott clocked 35:33 for 10th spot with PANVAC’s Steve Hall 13th in 35:58.

Sarah Caskey, also running for PANVAC, won the ladies race in 36:14. Caskey’s teammate Elisabeth Sennit-Clough finished fourth in 38:40.

Thorney siblings Elijah and Tobias Goodwin placed second and third in the junior 1.5 mile race in which Werrington Jogger Jaime Crookes was the leading girl.

** PANVAC’s Sienna Slater ran a 200m personal best of 28.90 at the Kettering Open meeting.