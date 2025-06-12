PANVAC Masters on a relentless march towards a final, plus personal bests and England vests for the club

Dave Knighton was in good form for PANVAC veterans.

​Peterborough & Nene Valley AC veterans continued their march towards the final of the Eastern Masters League after finishing second to Cambridge & Coleridge AC in their latest fixture in Cambridge.

​With two of the four fixtures gone PANVAC are leading both the male and female categories in their division. Cambridge & Coleridge AC are second and the top two teams qualify for the finals.

Even with two matches to go the two clubs are so far clear it's unlikely anyone will catch them.

The over 35 4 x 400m relay team produced a blistering performance winning their race in a speedy time of 3:49.3. The team of Russell Dowers, Maxim Hall, Matthew Parsons and Dave Brown led from the second lap, eventually winning by a massive eight-second margin. The over 50 relay team won their race by over six seconds.

Judith Jagger delivered a hat-trick of wins fo PANVAC veterans.

Dave Knighton won the over 60 200m and 800m. Knighton clocked 2:33.2 in his 800m victory.

Malcolm Tuff ran 11:01.9 when crossing the line first in the over 60 3,000m & Tim Needham won the over 70 discus with a 22.35m throw.

Simon Achurch took the over 50 discus honours with a distance of 37.61m. He was also first in the javelin.

Judith Jagger claimed her customary multiple wins for the ladies. This time it was three events for the 64 year-old. She won the triple jump with a distance of 7.31m as well as the javelin & discus

Elisabeth Sennitt Clough won the over 50 3,000m in a time of 12:17.2. Barbara Johnson clocked 16:12.3 to win the over 70 3,000m.

Yvonne Scarrott recorded 3:17.0 to win the over 50 800m while Maggie Skinner won the 2km walk in 11:58.4.

MILERS CLUB

PANVAC under 20 Thomas Preston lowered his 1,500m personal best (PB) to 3:55.98 at the British Milers Club PB meeting held at Loughborough.

Four other PANVAC men were in action at the meeting and under 17 Freddie Bishop clocked 4:20.68 in the 1,500m. Felix Bowling recorded a season's best 800m time of 1:59.30.

Lewis Legge ran a 1:59.45 800m PB while Hemmings clocked 9:18.39 over 3,000m. The pair are also under 17s.

PANVAC’s Archie Faulder clocked 4:01.06 in the 1,500m at a British Milers Club meeting in Leeds.

ROUND-UP

As a result of his performance in October’s Great Eastern Run Yaxley’s Minio Migliorini was selected to run for England in the Swansea University Half Marathon.

Migliorini finished 13th out of 165 over 55s in a time of 1.25.34. Eye’s Nigel Sunman was also running for England and his 1.36.18 placed him 12th out of 56 over 65s. Eye’s Roy Young clocked 1.51.32.

PANVAC’s Malcolm Tuff ran a time of 37:54.5 to finish a6th and first over 60 at the Humpty Dumpty 10k at Reedham in Norfolk. Ryan Anderson, also of PANVAC, ran 40:27 for 86th place in the Woodhall Spa 10k.