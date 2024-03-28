PANVAC Masters in Poland, top-class throwing at the Embankment

Paul Lunn.

​Dave Brown ran well to make the final of the over 45 400m event, but missed out on a medal.

Brown’s best time in the competition was his 53.98 semi-final clocking.

Max Hall finished fifth in the over 35 pentathlon. Hall’s most impressive performance came in the 60m hurdles where he finished second with a time of 8.76.

Simon Achurch in action. Photo David Lowndes.

Matthew Dalton placed 12th in the over 40 pentathlon. Dalton’s best event was also the 60m hurdles in which he finished fourth with a 9.83 clocking.

Paul Parkin placed 16th in the over 55 cross country race and was part of a British team which finished fourth.

RUN IN THE SUN

Helpston Harrier Paul Lunn finished fifth in the Palma Half Marathon in Majorca on Sunday.

The consistent 50 year-old clocked 75.45, just 20 seconds down on his time in October's Great Eastern Run.

Lunn is also a top-class triathlete with Oundle-based PACTRAC.

TOP-CLASS THROWS

​The PANVAC ‘Open Throws’ meeting held at the Embankment on Sunday got the outdoor season off to a flying start.

​Both the hammer and discus competitions attracted some of the country's top throwers to Peterborough and four top 10 UK performances were recorded.

Jake Norris, the 2018 world junior champion from Windsor, Slough, Eton and Harrow AC won the hammer competition with a throw of 70.02m.

Newnham and Essex Beagle, and British number three, Katie Head was the leading lady with a throw of 62.93m.

Four PANVAC athletes were in action and Andrea Jenkins was the pick of the bunch throwing a decent 43.89m.

Simon Achurch threw 36.86m while Kevin Bates achieved a distance of 27.01m. Sally Pusey wasn't far behind with a distance of 25.80m.

The discus was won by 2021 British Championship bronze medalist Greg Thompson. The Shaftesbury Barnet man enjoyed a best throw of 57.49m.

Blackheath and Bromley Harriers AC’s British under 23 number one Zara Obamankinwa threw 54.17 to finish as first lady.

Simon Achurch’s best throw measured at 32.55m with Andrea Jenkins throwing 32.04m.