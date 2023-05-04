PANVAC ladies were dominant in Langtoft and Finlay was fantastic at the Embankment

Chloe Tyler (right) and Sarah Caskey finished 1st and 2nd in the Langtoft 10K ladies race.

​Tyler won convincingly in a time of 39.00, and Sarah Caskey finished second with a 41.02 clocking.

Josie Knight placed third in 41.39, with Kayleigh Draper of Yaxley splitting the PANVAC contingent taking fourth spot in 42.47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two more PANVAC runners followed with teenager Olivia Walker fifth in 42.51 and Rebecca Lee sixth with a 43.27 clocking.

Walker showed good staying power having never raced further than 5km before.

Joe Wilkinson of Bingley Harriers was a comfortable winner in the men's race finishing in 31.18, 23 seconds outside Helpston Harrier Aaron Scott's four year-old course record.

PANVAC athletes Thomas Preston and Simon Fell finished third and fourth respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston clocked 34.29, winning the prestigious title of first Langtoft resident over the finish line. Fell completed the course 18 seconds behind Preston.

Helpston Harrier Nat Freeman placed fifth in 35.40, ahead of Werrington's Jack Green who crossed the line sixth in a time of 36.16.

Mark Popple of Stamford Striders placed seventh in 36.30, while Orton-based postman Miguel Cann, who is not attached to a club, was the first over 55 home, finishing 11th with a 37.35 clocking.

The junior 3km race was won by PANVAC's Toby Staines in a time of 10.55, with Brodie Homewood seventh in 12 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elisa Berisha of Yaxley was second girl across the line in a time of 13.02.

YOUNG ATHLETES

PANVAC finished fourth out of six teams in the opening Eastern Young Athletes League meeting of the season at the Embankment track.

There were three individual event wins for the PANVAC team, with versatile under 13 Finlay Smith taking two of them. Smith won the javelin with a throw of 21.92m, as well as running a 5.13 1,500m. Smith also took part in the long jump finishing second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Preston was the other winner, clocking 4.21 in the under 17s 1,500m.

There were B string wins for under 17 sprinter Edie Twell along with under 13 shot putter Leo Galea.

Plenty of PANVAC athletes finished second in their events, with Sienna Slater, Izzy Thorne, Charlotte Smith, Pearl Ford and Meghan Cornwell-Heath all doing so in their sprint races.

Luke Maddy and Tobias Goodwin ran respective PBs of 2:07.6 and 2:13.4 taking second place in the A and B under 17s 800m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young long jumpers Charlotte Smith, Izzy Hurn, Esme Thorpe and Sophie Aslin all grabbed runners up spots, as did shot putter Laya Gee.

UPCOMING EVENTS

PANVAC are hosting a ‘throws event’ at their Embankment Track on Sunday with competitions in the hammer, discus, javelin and shot all taking place.

The popular Peterborough 5K Grand Prix series resumes next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad